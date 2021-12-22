From: Dora Pelley
Dear friends and family, It has been more than two years that Olivia awaits to receive a kidney transplant. She continues to receive dialysis at Winona Health and hopes everyday for a phone call that a kidney has been found for her. Her mother was approved to donate, but she is not the correct match due to antibodies that would work against Olivia Hope. Mom and Olivia are both on the list for a “kidney pair exchange,” but so far we have continued to wait and hope.
We were encouraged to reach out to readers in hope that a kind and giving individual would consider testing to be a donor for Olivia. All expenses of the evaluation are paid for the potential donor. It would be an amazing Christmas gift for Olivia to find a donor that matches her without antibodies against her and a kidney that is young and healthy.
Giving this gift takes great courage in your heart. Olivia’s family is so grateful for her father and her uncle who so selflessly donated one of their kidneys to her in the past. Olivia is 25 years of age and on her third kidney transplant and we are praying that the kind soul who ends up giving her a kidney would be greatly blessed and that it lasts for a long time.
So, in this season of giving, if your heart is tugged to test and see if you can be her donor, please contact the University of Minnesota and fill out the survey at this address: mhealth.donorscreen.org.
The Pelley family wishes you a peaceful season of hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.