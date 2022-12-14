From: Mary Martha Dust
This letter is specifically addressed to those of you who speed through the roundabouts. Those roundabouts are meant to keep traffic moving, yes, but not at the kind of speed I have witnessed. You are just asking for an accident to happen. Please have the common sense to slow down as you circle the roundabout. Not everyone might be as confident as you in negotiating the new traffic-flow system.
Being taught how to negotiate intersections with lights is easy, a no-brainer. The lights tell you when to stop and go. However, now you must think when you approach a roundabout.
Engage your brains, take your foot off the pedal, and slow down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.