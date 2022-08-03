From: Helen Bagshaw
Winona
As a Winona resident and public health advocate working in prevention, I would like to share again with you the harms of tobacco on your health and the environment.
Tobacco and flavored tobacco products will and continue to cause irreparable health problems and environmental damage in this community. Health problems include the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and respiratory illnesses. Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
What is less often discussed are the detrimental effects tobacco has on the health of our planet. Environmental damage from tobacco use pollutes the air we breathe and leaves residual nicotine and other harmful chemicals on indoor surfaces, which can expose nonsmokers to secondhand and thirdhand smoke toxins. Cigarette butts and vaping devices poison rivers, oceans, and marine life and contaminate beaches, waterways, and our living spaces. E-cigarette-related waste contains metals, electronic circuitry, single-use plastic cartridges, batteries, and toxic chemicals in e-liquids.
What can we do as a community to stop the effects of tobacco on the environment to reduce the unnecessary pressure on our planet’s already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems?
Advocate for local tobacco prevention policies.
Protect all people, especially youth, from tobacco use and exposure.
Offer free resources to quit tobacco use.
Warn about the dangers of tobacco on health and the environment.
Enforce restrictions on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.
Raise taxes on tobacco.
Safely dispose of all tobacco and e-cigarette waste.
Be educated about the harms of tobacco and vaping from local coalitions, such as the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention: www.winonacountyasap.org.
Let’s work together in this election year, locally and statewide, to protect the health of all Minnesotans and stop the environmental damage caused by the tobacco industry.
