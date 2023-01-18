From: Steve Schild, former Winona Area Public Schools Board member
Winona
The Jan. 11 Post could’ve capsulized WAPS’ financial predicament by explaining the connection between two paragraphs in two separate stories. It’s too bad that the Post didn’t connect those critical dots.
The first paragraph quotes Board Chair Nancy Denzer: “We as a board decided we were a six-building school [district]” and the $94 million referendum request “addresses all our buildings.”
The second paragraph, in a separate story, says, “A key part of the district’s revenue is the state funding they receive per student. WAPS has faced enrollment decline, with enrollment decreasing to 2,371 last December from 2,501 in June 2021.” The Post should’ve pointed out that the enrollment decline extends back more than two decades. Enrollment in 2000-01 was 4,514 — nearly twice the 2,371 cited.
The $94 million referendum is based on an advisory group’s recommendation. That group rejected a number of options for reconfiguring building use, but the school board itself — of which I was a member until my term expired Dec. 31 — never discussed any reconfigurations with fewer buildings. The board designated the advisory group’s recommendation as its long-term facilities plan — but never discussed how it would deal with an enrollment projected to drop below 2,000 by 2032. An April 1, 2021, facilities analysis projects that by 2032 WAPS buildings will have between 815 and 1,489 empty seats.
As I said in my last board meeting, this expensive referendum can’t accurately be called data-driven because it ignores the enrollment decline. We’re putting too much money into buildings we don’t need, while necessary services such as those addressing students’ mental-health needs go begging. As it is currently structured, I will vote against this referendum.
