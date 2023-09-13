From: Dick Smith
Goodview
I am quite sure by now everyone has seen the mug shot of ex-president Trump. As of this writing, it has helped generate $20 million dollars for him through the sales of this picture on various items like caps, T-shirts and practically anything he can make a buck on. Amazingly, Trump still has the talent to pick the pockets of his extremely gullible faithful. In studying his well-planned, intimidating picture, it shows his glaring, beady eyes, his defiant, snarling sneer and his ruffled orange hair. With a little imagination, you can also see a pair of horns sprouting from that ruffled hair. It brings to mind some of the characterizations of another creature’s mug shots — the prince of darkness, aka the devil! "Hmm … think about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.