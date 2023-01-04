From: Dick Smith
Goodview
Well folks, it looks like it finally happened. We knew he was teetering on the verge of losing his marbles, and now it looks like he took another giant step in that direction. Donald J. Trump announced that he was putting his own NFT (non-fungible tokens) digital trading cards on the market for sale to the general public. These little gems portray the world's most famous narcissist in ridiculous, assorted images, such as a superstar, astronaut, race car driver, Texas ranger, and many others, all in flattering poses, instead of the obese, out-of-shape old fart that he actually is. For only $99 each, you can even get more rewards, such as a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, if you buy enough of them.
This guy doesn't miss a trick when it comes to pumping up his ego and making an easy buck at the same time. He knows that his faithful lemmings will snap them up like hotcakes. What a bizarre, unbelievable scheme. In his program introduction, he even had the audacity to claim the he was a better president than Lincoln and Washington. If he truly wants to compare himself to another person from the past, he should try Benedict Arnold. All this B.S. coming from a guy who was impeached two times, had his company found guilty of fraud, allegedly concealed classified documents, and has several pending lawsuits concerning his sexual behavior. He may also be facing four criminal charges concerning the infamous January 6 attempted coup at the U.S Capitol. Trump loves seeing himself in flattering costumes, but if justice prevails, he will not be smiling when he is fitted with an orange prison jumpsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.