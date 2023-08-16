From: Keith Polus
Winona
My brother Kurt Polus, my wife Marybeth, Kurt’s wife Pam, and I just returned from South Africa in the Providence of Limpopo on a hunting safari. Marybeth and I found the land of South Africa to be a place of beauty and enchantment. It is a place almost beyond description. I now know that you must experience the land and its people, along with the diversity of wildlife firsthand to really understand it. Amazement, wonder and awesome beauty is South Africa. Not only the diversity in wildlife that is abundant, the landscape with the huge native Baobab trees and the stars at night in the Southern Hemisphere, is an eye-opening experience. Every night as we sat around the fire with our professional hunters from Sandstone Safaris and shared stories from the day, it reminded us of how special this trip really was. The trip brought us closer to God’s great creation, closer to one another and closer to how awesome this earth of ours really is. The wildlife and how they manage and take care of their natural resources is truly amazing. It has changed our lives, and the memories will be with us for the rest of our days.
P.S. The photos tell it all …
