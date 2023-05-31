By Chris Rogers, editor
My grandmother recently moved into a nursing home, and, a lifelong watercolorist, on the short list of things to bring into her new room as she downsized were her art supplies, never mind that she hadn’t touched them in months. With new challenges to her motor skills, will she break out those delicate brushes and finish that painting of the Moroccan bazaar? Who knows, but it was important to her that she could.
For most of this winter, my YMCA membership card served the same purpose. It dangled around my keychain everywhere I go, unused but ready, at a moment’s notice, to usher me into the weight room, to launch me onto the treadmills. It is full of possibility, and so am I, just a swipe away from getting back in shape.
We’ve all heard about the health risks of inactivity. Adults should get 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week, the CDC and American Heart Association advise, and if we don’t, we’re at elevated risk for heart disease, obesity, diabetes, stroke, and a host of terrible ailments. Yikes. “Sitting is the new smoking,” we’re told, and we don’t even get to enjoy a sitting buzz.
In my early 20s, when I went from working on my feet or doing physical labor all day as a cook and a farm hand to sitting at a desk all day as a reporter, I really felt the change. But with as little physical activity as I get during a workday, I ironically often feel exhausted when I get home — too worn out to think about cooking a healthy meal, much less going for a run. I need to exercise more, I tell myself. I need to use this Y membership I’m paying for. I recently looked back on old journal entries — woof, a cringe-inducing experience for multiple reasons — and many of them mention this. Apparently thinking about how much I should do this and kicking myself for not doing it hasn’t helped me get there.
I recently read an article about a study suggesting that merely thinking you’re not getting enough exercise is bad for your health. Participants who got accurate step counts on their smartwatches saw themselves as active and healthy and “adopted a healthier diet and experienced improved mental health,” while those who were given an inaccurately low step count “ate more unhealthily and experienced more negative affect, reduced self-esteem and mental health, and increased blood pressure and heart rate” despite their exercise, according to the Journal of Medical Internet Research study. A 2017 study by the American Psychological Association found similar results: Thinking you’re not exercising enough is bad for your health.
So what am I to make of this? Should I just act like I ran a marathon after a day at the office, pat myself on the back, and bust out the foam roller to work out those sore quads? Surely actual exercise matters, beyond perception.
I can only conclude that this is a testament to the power of positive thinking — or negative thinking. For better or worse, our minds are a powerful force, and perception can become reality.
One of the best bosses I’ve ever had was the director at Camp Olson, Colton, when I was a teenage camp counselor. Once he told other staff and me all these wonderful things — that we were hardworking, selfless, that we went above and beyond to connect with every kid. They were things that, as he was saying them, I didn’t really believe were true. That’s not me. Does he not know about all the goofing off I’ve been doing? But after he said them, I started to think that maybe they were true. Maybe I was all of those things, and I started taking pride in living up to the confidence he placed in us.
I tend to be cynical and even uttering the phrase “positive thinking” or “believe in yourself” makes me want to roll my eyes. How delusional and, worse yet, cheesy. But maybe I should get over that. If I can give myself the same kind of pep talk Colton did, who knows, it might come true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.