From: Freyja Wolfe
Winona
My heart aches.
I can feel the pieces in my throat.
These words leave my soul as my hand shakes
and I attempt to read what I wrote.
The same story replays in my mind:
Once again the powerful push west,
Leaving only a trail of blood and tears behind.
The destiny they claim still ceases to rest.
The powerful like to make excuses
to hide behind their greed.
The forced traits they produced
Somehow justify their deeds.
This story ends like any other:
Hope stepped on by bulletproof boots.
With some who will never recover,
And the aggressor once again on the loose.
The world tends to ignore this particular tale.
Looking past it in the places they deem unsatisfactory—
The ones that aren’t protected by white, European-made chainmail.
I guess their lives don’t measure up to a dip in your salary.
But…
I like to climb mountains.
To look down on my stories and see what is hidden between the lines.
There I see the most crucial signs.
I see the light in the eyes of the tormented:
The fight in their steps.
I see the rebellion in the forces of the tormentors:
The strength of their subjects.
I see death and pain.
Children crying as their parent’s blood rains.
I see the prejudice against those deemed less worthy of saving.
I see the world blazing.
They tried to cover my mouth with hands covered in blood,
But I will not be silenced.
I will wade through the mud of all your mistakes
Because I know all that is at stake.
I speak only truth when I say I cannot do it all,
But I will not be the only one to answer the call.
Our destiny is to protest
Because even the mighty can fall.
