From: John Rossin
Winona
Regarding recent events on the island of Maui, I would like to share a few things with you.
The distance to Maui from San Francisco is 2,336 miles. The average cargo ship travels between 23-28 miles per hour and would take 84.4 hours or 3.4 days to get there at top speed.
The distance from Pearl Harbor to Maui is 116 miles. At one time, there was a ferry between Oahu and Maui. It took the ferry 90 minutes to cover the distance depending on weather conditions. It appears the ferry is no longer in service. The only way to get from Oahu to Maui now is by air.
At the present time, we have two hospitals ships, the U.S.N.S. Mercy and the U.S.N.S. Comfort. We have 70 active destroyers and 16 cruisers.
A wasp-class amphibious assault ship has 46 hospital beds. An America-class amphibious assault ship has 24 hospital beds. A Nimitz-class carrier has a 53-bed hospital ward.
I know for a fact that a Forest Sherman-class destroyer on in-port auxiliary steaming with one boiler lit off and one turbo generator on line we could evaporate enough seawater for the boilers, galley and mess deck, bathing, toilets, and ship’s laundry for 360 souls — enough electricity for a small town.
On one occasion, we had electrician mates rig cables, and we supplied power to the pier. Our ship had a small infirmary with no hospital beds. The cruisers had a small hospital ward with maybe a half dozen beds.
After the Democrats crucified Trump for not doing enough for Puerto Rico, why are we doing nothing for Maui? The silence from Maui is deafening. The Tripler Army Medical Center on Oahu is the largest medical center in the Pacific. We also have Hickam Air Force Base at Pearl. Why aren’t burn victims and the injured being flown to Pearl for treatment? It seems as though the Democrats care more about their corrupt Ukrainian buddies than American citizens.
Mr. Biden, you cannot cash a $700 check when your bank is in ashes. Even if you had $700 in cash, what could you buy when the grocery store is a burned-out shell?
I respectfully request to know what is going on with our leaders in Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.