From: Linda Speltz
Altura
This is in response to Rev. Jim Riley’s comments on a woman’s “inalienable right” to test her own beliefs about whether to bring an “unwanted, intrusive” child into the world. “Inalienable” allows the person to forfeit the God-given right, by individual choice (of which you advocate for women in your writing.)
Unalienable means non-transferable, inherent, permanent, something that cannot be taken or transferred by anyone. Unalienable rights demand the acceptance of a higher power, a creator, a God, and this is why the word has been changed from unalienable to inalienable — to get rid of God in the public discourse.
In today’s culture, we are allowed to have “our own truth,” and we can shape our beliefs and views about when life begins, according to our “feelings and experiences.” Whose truth should be believed? In our fallen humanity and depravity, these are extremely unreliable.
The founders knew this, and that is why they yielded to a higher power in which the God of the universe was their standard of truth. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain Unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” A gift from God, natural rights result from “the laws of nature and nature’s God.”
God is the source of all truth and life, and He makes it known clearly in his word — the Bible. “God created man in His image; in the divine image He created him; male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27). “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:13-14).
It is not disputed by scientists that the product of human fertilization is a living human being with 46 chromosomes. The distinct genetic identity of the unborn child shows that he/she is far different (in every single cell of the child’s body!) from any part of the mother’s own body (for every cell of the mother’s body contains the mother’s DNA, not the child’s).
The instinct of the mother is given to her by God Himself. She knows her baby is a separate, living human being (created in God’s image) having the same unalienable right to life as his/her parents. The “inconvenience and intrusion” in a woman’s life is nothing compared to the aftermath of abortion. And what about a father’s rights? To all women who are living with pain, guilt, and grief from losing a baby to an abortion, God is holding your baby at this very moment. He sent His Son Jesus to pay for all the sins of humanity. What kind of gracious and merciful and forgiving God does this? The God of the universe! He is waiting for you to repent. He loves you. He loves your baby. And he will reunite you with your baby if you believe and trust in Him. Choose life for your baby. Choose life in Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.