On behalf of myself and my family, we are writing to express our deep sadness at the events unfolding in Sudan. As violence continues to escalate, we stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan.
We recognize the bravery, dedication and fortitude of the Sudanese people who are struggling to resist military oppression and continue to demand a fair and democratic government for their country. At this extremely difficult time, we urge community members to join us as we encourage our state and local leaders to do more to support and defend the Sudanese people.
On April 15, 2023, armed clashes broke out in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, following days of increased tension regarding a transition to democratic governance. The security situation has deteriorated, resulting in hundreds of deaths, and armed attacks have also spread to other cities.
Thousands of civilians are trapped in their homes, hiding from the fighting, with no electricity, unable to venture out and running out of food, drinking water and medicine. Armed combatants have been occupying homes, hospitals and schools, and also attacking sources water and electricity.
Supporting and defending democracy across the world is a top diplomatic goal for the U.S. President. Biden stated at his 2021 Summit for Democracy that democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, and renew it. Sudan’s transition to democracy is a key opportunity for the U.S. to stand up for democracy. The administration must take stronger action to support Sudan’s democratic aspirations.
We stand opposed to this regime that curtails essential human rights. We hope for a swift de-escalation of the fighting in Sudan, and we recognize the significant impact on the lives of the Sudanese people and the Sudanese diaspora across globe. As we reach out to our friends and family who are struggling in Sudan, we are also thinking of our Sudanese family members and friends who work in Minnesota and other parts of the United States, who are concerned about their families and friends at home in Sudan.
We must join together to support the people of Sudan and help them defend themselves and their democracy against this violent regime. Please write to Senators Amy Klobuchar at www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/email-amy and Tina Smith at www.smith.senate.gov/share-your-opinion.
