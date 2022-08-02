From: Jonelle Moore
Winona
I feel it is important to respond to a previous letter to the editor that was very critical of Dwayne Voegeli regarding term limits.
It seems the letter writer was making assumptions that I do not believe to be valid. I wonder if the letter writer knows Dwayne Voegeli or anything about him. If she did, she would know that he is one of the most dedicated community volunteers and a leader for most of the humanitarian groups in Winona. He is also a longtime, respected teacher in the public school system.
To imply that he is proposing term limits because they would be self-serving for him, in my opinion, is way off-base. He did serve two terms on the County Board. Then he did not run again, because he chose to spend time with his growing children and family. He was also doing an amazing job working to better the community by promoting and serving on the humanitarian resources I previously mentioned.
By running for a board position, I believe it is because he knows he can do even more for the community in that way. It would in no way be because he was a self-serving person, looking for some sort of advantage by serving on a board that many times is a very thankless position. I have known Dwayne for a long time and know him to be an exceptional asset to this community.
I just felt it necessary to speak out to express that I totally disagree with the previous letter writer’s description of who he is. I will definitely vote for him and encourage others who really care about this community to do the same.
