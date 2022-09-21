From: Amanda Jonsgaard
Winona
I’m a mother with a child in preschool. Seeing what is happening in school districts across the country is very concerning. It’s important to me, as a parent and community member, that we protect education. As teachers resign across the country, I want our community to be a place where quality educators feel safe and welcome. I want our children to have access to robust libraries and classrooms where all can feel respected and represented. For these reasons, and more, I support Maurella Cunningham for Winona Area Public School Board, at large.
Local elections are so important. Please come out to vote on November 8, and remember, there are two at-large seats open on the board; you may vote for two candidates. Join me in voting for Maurella Cunningham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.