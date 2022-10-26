From: Dr. Scott and Carmen Hannon
As a former WAPS superintendent, I interacted with many school boards and board members. I have known Nancy Denzer personally and professionally for most of my life. Like me, Nancy is a lifelong Winonan, a person whose children attended WAPS, and a career educator. There is much to be said about that combination. First and foremost, she truly cares about the public education Winona children receive. Couple that with her extensive background as an educator and lifelong residency and you have a School Board member who has the right stuff.
As a parent, Nancy helped numerous times with referendums and volunteered to chaperone many events. As an educator, she was revered by her students. As a board member, Nancy has been a role model to other board members on how to conduct themselves at meetings through her patience, preparedness, vast education experience, and ability to facilitate difficult topics.
Vote for Nancy Denzer for School Board! The school district and the board need her strong leadership to continue! And while you are at it, vote for Karl Sonneman, another lifelong Winonan who is smart and has the right stuff!
Please join us in supporting Nancy and Karl for School Board!
