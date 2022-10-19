From: Sandra McNab
Saint Charles
Brad Drenckhahn is a candidate for Minnesota Senate District 20. He has been endorsed by Amy Klobuchar and brings experience to the job as a former mayor and city councilman. He will work to revitalize our area, made up mostly of small rural communities. He will work to build coalitions in St. Paul that will benefit these communities. Brad is a husband and father of three daughters. He is a supporter of women’s rights and a supporter of law enforcement. It’s time for a change. Please cast your vote for Brad on November 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.