From: Chasity Serocki
I’m writing today in support of John Eger for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer. I met John at a public event we were both interested in last February. Even though I haven’t known him for very long, I do trust him as someone who follows through when he makes a commitment. He has over 20 years of business experience, a very diverse employment background (including management of several departments), and a well-rounded education. He has the core skills that this job requires, and a vision to bring efficiency and transparency to the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. I especially appreciate his plans for ensuring election integrity, a topic that is vitally important to all Winona County voters (and one in which his competitor does not adequately address). I encourage you all to vote for John Eger on November 8!
