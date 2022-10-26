From: Joan McNeil
Winona
Jeff Ettinger talked with former Governor Arne Carlson about the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. Carlson expressed dismay at partisanship preventing Republicans from representing us. Rep. Brad Finstad followed current party lines by voting against it, which included money back for purchasing energy efficient vehicles and appliances and upper limits on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients. Finstad also voted against the bill extending the current budget, which prevented a government shutdown and provided heating and natural disaster assistance. See the Carlson/Ettinger interview at www.ettingerforcongress.com/arne-carlson. I will be voting for award-winning former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger.
