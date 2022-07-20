From: Mary Cichanowski
Homer Township
When considering candidates for Winona County Board of Commissioners, please consider this mid-term election is about change to the board as a whole. We have had this 3-2 majority for way too long.
This majority board may have attempted to appoint certain people to the Board of Adjustments to facilitate the denial of variances. District Court Judge Kevin Mark ruled, “This decision made by the Board of Adjustment is so severely tainted by members of the Board of Adjustment that it can’t stand” (Winona Post Jan. 5, 2022).
District Two (far Western Winona and Goodview): We have the opportunity to select from two newcomers, Todd Frahm and Jerry Obieglo. Both of these candidates would bring desired change to this board. Dwayne Voegeli previously held this board seat and was part of the very controversial zoning ordinance update, and voted to pass it in 2010. Mr. Voegeli had decided not to run for re-election earlier in 2010. I would like to thank Mr. Voegeli for his past service, but he is not the change we need to this board, and would likely only sustain the status quo. This seat has a primary on August 9. Please vote!
