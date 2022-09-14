Paul Woodworth
Winona
Trust is what this next election is all about. Who do you trust to carry the burden for you and your philosophy, and who will treat that trust with great personal responsibility?
I can say this about Chris Meyer. I trust her and know her.
She has taken on the burden of making sure practical Minnesota values are involved in decision making, not the least of which is how our county’s soil and water are used. Small farms pay a heavy price for large farm expansion, and keeping small farmers in business is good economic sense.
Winona County is now known as the puppy mill center of Minnesota. Chris will consider the inhumane treatment of dogs, while considering ordinances that limit their expansion and the few who benefit from their operation.
As for the issue of recycling, I was rummaging in my basement the other day and found an old “Elect Chris Meyer” sign. I immediately installed it in my window. Problem solved. Just put your sign in your basement so you can reuse it for the next time.
Chris will do what’s best for the common good, not just for a few special interests. Vote for Chris; I will.
