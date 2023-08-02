From: Cindy Kahn
St. Charles
On Tuesday, August 8, some of you will have the opportunity to vote in a special election for the Winona County 3rd District Commissioner seat, which has been vacant for nearly seven months. We need to have someone on the board who will represent us. This will affect our taxes on some level. Make sure that you get out to the election, and bring two others who may not otherwise get out to vote. This election is very important to our future. Whether you vote for Josh Elsing or Bill Spitzer is your choice; just make sure that you use your opportunity to vote on Tuesday, August 8. Make a note on your calendar to make sure that you do not forget to get out to the polls.
