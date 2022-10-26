From: June Hawley
Winona
Ken Fritz has served the public for almost 40 years, most recently as county administrator of Winona County. Now retired, Fritz is uniquely qualified to join the County Board and move the county forward.
As county administrator for six years, he worked with a less than cohesive board while managing the complicated day-to-day operations of the county successfully. He’s worked effectively with other elected officials and spearheaded major projects such as building consolidation and the jail.
Fritz’s entire career has focused on serving the people. From his education — which includes a Master’s of Public Administration and a master’s degree in business — to his broad experience in finance and public organization management, he has positioned himself to be an asset to the community.
Let’s take advantage of this opportunity and change the direction of the board from ideological majority rule to a place where we can discuss difficult issues and find solutions that consider the entire county.
Fritz has the education, experience and professional demeanor we need to get the County Board working for all of us again.
On November 8th vote for Fritz!
