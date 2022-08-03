Vote for Jeff Ettinger on Aug. 9 Aug 3, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From: Tim BrezaWinona I support and encourage you to vote for Jeff Ettinger on August 9. He is a moderate and is honest too. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Antique piano gift to Old Main in Galesville Winona VFW Buddies qualify for state tournament Winona Sportsmen's Club Trap League Week 11 Results WSU linebacker named to preseason All-America team Garden forum on invasive species Aug. 6 Learn about reptiles, amphibians at Merrick Whitewater State Park programs August 5-7 Handmade Neighborhood call for artists Local Events Events Garden forum on invasive species Aug. 6 Learn about reptiles, amphibians at Merrick Whitewater State Park programs August 5-7 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish killRoundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in WinonaWinona reacts to new roundaboutHow to navigate new roundaboutMost Rev. Barron installed as Bishop of Winona-RochesterLet’s clear up roundabout confusionPolice BlotterSix compete in Goodview Scholarship Pageant Aug. 17E-scooters coming to WinonaHwy. 61 roundabout opening delayed to Monday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
