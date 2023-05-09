From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
Did you know? There is a primary election on May 9.
This is a primary election for Winona County Commissioner District 3, the seat vacated by Steve Jacob.
Candidate Josh Elsing has been a Winona County resident for over 30 years. He is a local ag business owner who believes in being good stewards of our land and water. He has been involved in the agriculture industry for 25 years.
Elsing has over 10 years of local government experience, serving on local boards and committees. He is currently serving on the Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District Board and is the president of the Whitewater Joint Powers Board. Elsing understands fiscal responsibility. He will use our tax money wisely.
Elsing supports our police, veterans, first responders, EMTs, and firefighters.
Josh is a strong, common sense voice for the people of District 3, and he is endorsed by former District 3 commissioner, Steve Jacob.
Your voice needs to be heard. Elections are decided by those who turn out to vote. This is your chance to make a difference. The election will be at your regular voting location in the Third District. Call 507-457-8830 if you have voting questions.
Precincts within Winona County District 3 include Altura, Elba, Elba Township, Goodview P2B, Hillsdale Township, Minneiska, Minnesota City, Mount Vernon Township, Norton Township, Rollingston, Rollingston Township, St. Charles, St. Charles Township, Saratoga Township, Stockton, and Whitewater Township.
Josh Elsing is a strong, common sense voice for the people of District 3.
Remember to vote on May 9. Vote Josh Elsing!
