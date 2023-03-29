From: Dwayne Voegeli
Winona
I have been blessed to teach at Winona Senior High School for the past 27 years. I started teaching at the tail end of the 20th century, and I have been teaching in the first part of the 21st century.
Many things have changed in the last three decades, but our schools have not changed much. We need to change that. We need to better invest in our kids in order to better prepare them for the future.
Originally, I balked at the price tag. But when I learned more about what is going to be done, and the wide cross section of people involved in selecting that number, then it then made sense.
I have my own list of concerns with past district decisions. And it is more than one thing. I know that other people have also disagreed with past decisions. It is impossible to make everyone happy all the time, including me. I need to let those past concerns go for now and focus on the kids today and their future.
Please consider voting yes on April 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.