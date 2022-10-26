From: Susan Zeller
I recently wrote to share a conversation with an OB/GYN doctor who lived Pennsylvania, a state where total women’s health care is allowed, but only after 24 hours of waiting. The editor was quick to confirm that medical professionals may step in before that if there is a risk to the woman’s life. Who has that crystal ball? At what point would that be? It felt like that comment supported allowing the woman to bleed and the couple to suffer the unknown for 24 hours as they faced the end of their dreams.
The point is – we cannot risk voting for Republican candidates who think they know more than medical professionals. We cannot risk waking up in a state that may put rules of any type on women’s health care. We need to think of the possibility of your child, your spouse, your daughter being in the situation of a failed pregnancy. Every woman should be allowed point-of-need health care. We don’t allow politicians and government to comment on your knee replacement or your pacemaker. Why would we risk them having a say in women’s health? We need to be like the people of Kansas. It's time to step up and support the health and well-being of women through our votes.
