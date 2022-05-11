From: Lynn Theurer, Ruth Charles,
League of Women Voters Winona Voter Services co-chairs
May 24, 2022, is a First District Minnesota Special Election to select an individual to fill our seat in the U.S. House of Representatives through January 2023. The seat has been vacant since the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn in February 2022.
Twenty candidates are running with four party affiliations (in alphabetical order): 8 Democratic-Farmer Labor candidates, one Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate, one Legal Marijuana Now candidate, and 10 Republican candidates (source: Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office website, via website Google search).
The special primary will select the parties’ nominees for the special election on August 9, the winner of which will fill the Congress seat through the end of the current term. The candidate elected will need to run again in the normal primary and general elections in 2022 to retain the seat in 2023.
Voter information: You may select only one candidate on the special election ballot. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. During regular business hours, you may request an absentee ballot or vote now at the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Office, 202 West Third Street in Winona.
Voters must be age 18 on the date of the election to cast a ballot.
Polling locations: Due to the 2020 U.S. Census, your polling place may have changed.
You can find your polling place online at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. Assistance is also available to use the website at the Winona Public Library or the St. Charles Public Library.
Voter registration: If you have not moved and voted in 2020, you do not need to register to vote. If you have moved, you can register online at www.sos.state.mn.us or at the polls on May 24, 2022.
Exercise your voter rights for our democracy and cast your ballot on May 24, 2022.
