From: Paula J Krage
I am writing in support of Maurella Cunningham who is running for the Winona School Board at-large seat.
I had the opportunity to attend the League of Women Voters forum for the at-large seat on Tuesday July 26, 2022.
Maurella outlined her priorities of the School Board. They are: Prepare our students for the future, keep our schools and community safe, improve communication between our community and the School Board, work for fiscal responsibility, and advocate for students, families, educators and staff.
Please vote in the primary on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and consider a vote for Maurella Cunningham for the at-large seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.