From: Doug Salzmann
Winona
I recently read some campaign material distributed by Commissioner Chris Meyer’s opponent in this year’s race for the First District seat on the Winona County Board. Much of it seems to consist of complaints by a disgruntled former employee about one of his bosses at his previous job.
Chris Meyer is my commissioner. I pay attention to the way she approaches her work and deals with her constituents and her colleagues. It’s clear to me her opponent’s accusations are unfair and untrue. Chris has consistently enabled and encouraged frank conversation about our county’s most important issues and respectfully considered all views and positions. Whether the issue is protecting our environment or working for affordable housing, Commissioner Meyer is a reliable hard worker whose goal is to find the best solutions for Winona County.
Chris’s challenger lists some goals he says he wants to achieve. But he was the most senior administrator in our county for six years and it did not seem to me that he worked consistently or effectively to reach those goals then.
I’m voting to reelect Chris Meyer as First District Commissioner on the Winona County Board, and I encourage other residents to also vote for Chris.
