From: Heather and Shawn Beier
What you look for, you’ll find, and you don’t have to look hard to find some of the hardest-working and caring people at Winona Area Public Schools.
As we look to elect School Board members, it’s of the utmost importance that we elect a member who cares about the betterment of the organization with a focus on growth and possibility. Nancy Denzer has been a solid, unwavering presence for the district as chair of the School Board. She listens, really listens, instead of waiting for her turn to talk. She takes a moment to step back and observe situations to see them from all angles before making decisions that affect many. She genuinely cares about people and makes an effort to build a relationship with you, to know your name and what you need from your board. She has one agenda, and one agenda only — to support an organization that is the foundation of our community.
What you look for, you will find. If you’re looking for someone who’ll find solutions to problems, who’ll listen and make informed decisions, and who’ll care about you and your child, then you’ve found her. We must elect Nancy Denzer for School Board.
