From: Judy and Kurt Kiekbusch
We have known Nancy Denzer and her family as neighbors, friends, and colleagues for many years. She has deeply held family values and a pronounced commitment to the Winona community.
Throughout her career as an educator, she has exhibited an intense work ethic, a well-developed skill and aptitude for working with people, the ability to solve complex problems, and the desire to understand differing viewpoints and backgrounds of the individuals she works with.
She is a great listener and works to find common ground in order to create more inclusive representation and vision.
As a school board member, she has been extremely dedicated and seeks to find what works best for kids. She has shown insight into the educational, financial, curricular, and diversity issues that are a part of the Winona school district and regularly gets involved with hands-on situations when assistance is needed.
We, therefore, believe the Winona school district would benefit greatly by keeping Nancy Denzer as a member of the School Board. So please vote for Nancy Denzer so she can keep working for the betterment of Winona’s children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.