From: Karin and Eric Wollan
When we think about who should be on the WAPS board, we would always recommend Nancy Denzer. Denzer is an amazing member of the current board. She leads with consistency and is fair. She listens with patience. She is unbiased and takes time to hear every voice. She keeps her team members focused and on task. She holds space for all individuals to speak, think, learn, and accomplish what needs to get done. She keeps her political views and feelings out of the meetings while calmly addressing heated individuals. The respect she holds for education, families, students, the board and this community is embedded in her. She is the candidate that takes time to respond to every email and will stop her walk around the lake to listen to you. This community will be fortunate to have her voice represent our future Winhawks. Denzer is the candidate we will always recommend. Nancy Denzer is the candidate that you want on the WAPS Board.
