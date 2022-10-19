From: Dave Brand
Lewiston
This is an election year again, and we all need to vote for the person we feel will be an honest, hardworking person that will represent the area we serve. Jerry Obieglo is running to be elected to serve as county commissioner, District 2. I have known Jerry many years as Winona County sheriff working with him in law enforcement. Jerry has always been hardworking, following up on issues, looking for the facts that need to be done and learning the best solution to a problem. Jerry is retired and has the time to be commissioner in District 2, and he goes the extra mile. Vote Jerry Obieglo for commissioner.
