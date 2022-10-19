From: June Hawley
Winona
In the past few months, I've gotten to know and work with Stephen Doerr, candidate for Minnesota State Representative 26A. It has been such a pleasure getting to know him as a dedicated husband and father of eight children. Stephen has demonstrated integrity, strength, amazing energy, and has the strong desire to make Minnesota a better place to raise his children and for the good of all his future constituents!
Stephen's opponent voted against repealing Governor Walz's extreme emergency powers many times throughout the pandemic. This prevented our children from having in-person learning and social interaction with their peers for far too long. When children were allowed to go back to school, they were forced to wear masks for months. It is unknown what harmful effects this may have had on their learning and emotional well-being.
I think it is past time for new direction for our state. Please vote for Stephen J. Doerr on November 8.
