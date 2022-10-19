From: Susan Zeller
I recently spoke to a new OB/GYN (women’s health) medical resident. He told me he was lucky to train in a state that respected the health of women. He said he could do whatever he needed for a woman, with the one restriction – needing to wait for 24 hours. The state of Pennsylvania requires that waiting period. Seems reasonable. Until he was called to the ER to watch a woman bleed. For 24 hours. He had to stand by this woman and her husband, explaining that they needed to wait for 24 hours until they could help her due to the products of conception. He watched her and her husband struggle with the loss of a pregnancy yet also fear for the health of the woman.
That woman could be your child, your grandchild, your sister, you, your wife or another woman you know. It’s not about religion. It’s about power over women. At this point it is extremely dangerous to vote for any Republican candidate, especially if you know or love a woman of any age.
Editor’s note: The Pennsylvania waiting period law includes an exception for medical emergencies in which an abortion is “necessary to avert” the mother’s death or irreversible injury.
