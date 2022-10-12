From: Mark F. Peterson
If I lived in District 2, I wouldn’t hesitate to cast my vote for Dwayne Voegeli. I first met Dwayne when he taught one of my children over 20 years ago. He was, and is, an inspirational teacher. I got to know him even better when he served as a county commissioner and I was the executive director of the Historical Society.
For 13 months, we worked to hammer out a deal so the society could move forward on an expansion project of an adjacent parking lot owned by the county. In the end, the much-needed project did move forward, much to the credit and hard work of Dwayne Voegeli and others.
I know Dwayne will dedicate himself to helping the people of our county and our environment. He is exactly the kind of person I want to see on our County Board.
