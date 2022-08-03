From: Judy Davis
Winona
I am endorsing Dwayne Voegeli for a position on the Winona County Board. Dwayne has served on the board in the past and has a prolific resume of service to the entire Winona County with his work in education as well as advocating for the needs of the homeless. He has the unique talent of keeping members informed of the ongoing needs of those he represents. When Dwayne takes on a task, he is committed and brings others along with his ability to establish the necessary communication which fosters community volunteerism, involvement, and engagement. He is always open to dialogue and values the input and expertise of others.
Please vote yes for Dwayne as a member of the Winona County Board on August 9.
