From: DeAnne Holm
St. Charles
Mail-in ballots have been used exclusively for our Saratoga Township elections since 2020. All processing is done by the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer’s office. I am voting for Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) for County Auditor-Treasurer and encourage you to do the same in the August 9 primary election. Chelsi works as the deputy auditor-treasurer under the current incumbent, Sandra Suchla, who is not seeking re-election. As we have seen in the January 6 hearings, qualifications and experience are vital for free and fair elections.
