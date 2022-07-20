From: Joan McNeil
Winona
Chelsi Wilbright is running for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer and has my vote. I met Chelsi at the Winona County Fair. She has already worked in the office of the county auditor, so she has a strong understanding of the duties of the office. Most of us have had experience with paying county taxes through the auditor’s office. But another very important duty is being the chief elections officer for Winona County. With her past experience in the auditor’s office, she will help us to have a good election season.
