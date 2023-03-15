From: Barbara Beeman, WAPS teacher 1968-2002
Winona
The Winona community’s treasure is in its children. The success of future Winona young people, the continued joy we take in having a great place to raise a family, and providing each child with an opportunity to challenge him or herself to succeed in their area of interest are all at stake. Winona offers so much, but we need to continually invest and enrich these opportunities. If we don’t, we fall behind. We lose.
We are modeling for each of them individual and community responsibility for quality of life in Winona. Many of our businesses are international and require skills to be mastered and continually updated. These businesses are wanting to collaborate with our schools to give students, who may not opt for college training, the chance to be the craftsmen, artisans, and innovators we so badly need locally and throughout the nation.
A committee of energetic and informed people of diverse opinions have come together at the directive of the WAPS School Board to study a variety of options. This referendum reflects their conclusions. They have determined the success of this referendum, in both parts, is crucial for the success of the preparation of our young people. We owe them a debt of gratitude for the huge study they have undertaken. Beginning with diverse ideas and aims, their study has brought them to present this opportunity for investment in our schools, our students, and our community.
Any business or family looking to locate in Winona must determine first if this community supports its young people and will invest in improving their learning spaces, modernizing and updating elementary schools, and providing robust career exploration opportunities for students. Winona is known for its cultivation of the arts and involvement in sports opportunities. Both of which also are begun early in a child’s growth. Be an investor in our young people; they are our future and our legacy. Look for a voting information card in the mail. Vote “yes” on both parts early, now through April 10. Or vote “yes” on Election Day, April 11. Winona students are counting on you.
