From: Luke Merchlewitz, board chair, on behalf of the Foundation for WAPS Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of the Foundation for WAPS is submitting this letter in support of the referendum proposed for the April 11 ballot. In fulfillment of our mission and purpose “to enrich and expand educational opportunities in Winona Area Public Schools by supporting important programs and projects that would otherwise not be available via normal district resources,” we believe a yes vote is critical to the strength of our educational system and that by supporting the referendum it will have a positive impact on all our students and local business workforce development, not to mention the teachers of our community and their families.
