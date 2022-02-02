From: Elizabeth A. Heublein
It is my understanding that the Voting Rights Bill cannot be passed through reconciliation because it does not have a budget impact. So, create a budget impact. Here’s why.
Institutional memory is notably senile. It seems quite apparent that after almost 250 years since the U.S. Constitution was written and adopted, and, in the aftermath of the past five years of unabashed autocracy, that we, as a people, have a sagging memory and understanding of the meaning of “republic” and are extremely uninformed about the intention and practice of democracy. Unless the people of the country have a refresher course in the workings of a successful “democratic republic” the passing of the act without supportive information to reengage people’s understanding and re-energize the preciousness of a “democratic republic” will not be realized. It, of course, is not just the act of voting that needs to be insured and sacred, it is being an informed voter, getting beyond the personality contests and big money. I have talked with many people who voted for Mr. T. and continue to support him because they want democracy and they believe that he represents democracy.
Therefore, within the Voting Rights Bill it is imperative that monies are included to establish community/school action programs to help us regain (if we ever had it) and restore an accurate conceptual and psychological and moral understanding of our Constitution/amendments and the Bill of Rights. I am sure many of you have read “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder — great piece. But without clearly contrasting tyranny with a description of “democracy” and the meaning of “republic,” the advice he has shared goes largely unheeded by the general public. We need Dr. Snyder to write companion pieces, one “On the Republic” and another “On Democracy.” Three short pieces such as these would be less intimidating to the general public who, unfortunately, still reads at a sixth or seventh grade level. Community learning sessions with this information as curriculum could be modeled after the quite successful Voting Rights Schools in the 1960s. Then we, as a people, could understand what would be lost and to take the actions needed to “make a more perfect democratic union.”
So, U. S. elected Senators and Representatives, put an education budget into the Voting Rights Bill. It would also help to stimulate the economy and create jobs.
In fact, why not have a policy or mandate, no compulsory requirement that anyone running for House or Senate, state and federal must participate in a refresher course on democracy and the meaning of republic before they can register to run for a state or federal office. Too many of our elected officials seem to never have been even familiar with these constructs, let alone knowing how to implement them.
