From: Scott Lee
Trempealeau
The April 4 election is, kind of literally, a life-or-death vote for Trempealeau residents. Our wonderful swimming pool is potentially on the chopping block, and only you, the voters, can save it.
Before voting, you need to know some history of our pool. Back in the 1970s, before we had a pool, the favored hotspot for swimming was a beach below the dam in front of the cottages owned by my family. On nice days, it was common to have 40-50 local kids playing and swimming on our beach, and very few of them could swim.
By living on the river every summer, we have gotten to know the river quite well. We know, for example, that a barge will suck out water (and swimmers) when it comes out of the dam. Back around 1973, this led to a near-mass drowning when four young swimmers got sucked out and were struggling. I swam out in an effort to help them and pushed one towards shore, knowing my wife would grab her. The others and I ended up so far out and downstream due to the current and pull of the barge, that I couldn’t get them back to shore. I thought for sure that we were going to drown. Had it not been for a boat seeing we were in trouble and coming to the rescue, I have no doubt that the four of us wouldn’t have made it (thank you, Quentin Eichman!).
We also know that barges quite often get stuck in the shallow water out from the beach, leaving big holes. About three weeks after the previous near-drownings, a barge did just that in the middle of the night, leading to a 12-foot hole just off the beach. This, of course, was unbeknownst to the young swimmers that showed up the next day. A 12-year-old girl fell off the shoulders of her friend into that hole and, as she was a nonswimmer, drowned. This was the third youth drowning near the dam in only a few years.
These facts about the river make it a very unsafe place to swim, and most people (especially children) are unaware of this. The village realized that and began raising money for a new pool, which opened a few years after. Coincidentally, there have been no youth drownings since the pool was opened in Trempealeau.
Pools are not cheap to have and maintain. Sadly, that has led to a referendum on the April 4 ballot to increase the tax levy to continue operation of the pool. A “yes” vote will give them that money, and the pool will continue to be used, swimming lessons will be offered, children won’t be looking to the river as an alternate swimming spot, and most importantly, lives will undoubtedly be saved. Vote “yes” on the referendum question in Trempealeau, and look at it as a potential life-or-death decision.
