From: John Bronk
Winona
I would not recommend upgrading the Washington-Kosciusko School with the heavy traffic volume on Mankato Avenue going past the school, which includes many heavy trucks and semi-trucks.
The heavy volume of train traffic is also less than two blocks away from the school.
Expansion room is very limited in the area. The structure is sound, but it is very old and would require lots of upgrading.
I inspected the boilers a few times there, and they needed much upgrading.
Also installing a geothermal system in the school is not the best idea.
Upkeep and maintenance are very costly, due to mostly pump failure and upkeep. You also need a backup system for geothermal.
I inspected these systems in some Iowa schools, and they are not maintenance-free. To me, if this gets approved, it will be very dangerous due to the traffic, costly, and short-lived. To lose a life of a child is just not worth it.
