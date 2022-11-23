From: Jacob Grippen
Winona
In reading the letter from Karen printed November 16, 2022, I’m sorry that you and your family experienced a collision in the new roundabout at Highway 43 and Highway 14/61, I’m glad there were no injuries, and it’s unfortunate that your vehicle sustained damage that will take longer to fix than might otherwise have been expected. I fully understand the inconvenience. My car’s transmission died on November 1, while I was working in Alexandria, Minn., and believe me, it was an adventure trying to get my car and myself back to Winona over the course of early November. I do need to ask though — would your vehicle have been repaired quicker had it been hit on Huff Street?
The so-called geniuses you seem to mock in your letter are engineers and scientists who have observed traffic patterns and who know the best ways to keep traffic moving and how to keep motorists and pedestrians safe. As for the computerized mock-up, that was developed and shared so that folks could anticipate what the future Mankato Avenue would look like when it was completed. The mock-up was not the means to the end; it was a demonstration of the final product.
You asked, “Is there any signage on the highways approaching this intersection advising motorists that they will be encountering a roundabout?” The answer to this is yes; I can assure you that it’s there. Most of the final signage on Mankato Avenue is said to be installed the week of December 5.
The rest of your letter seems to address scenarios and concerns along the newly rebuilt Mankato Avenue that will dissipate when the project is open to full traffic, which is anticipated on Tuesday, November 22. All of those things you raised concern about were addressed in the project material over the course of the last few years, and all of those businesses and the hospital have been kept in the loop during the project.
Of course, road construction can be annoying and make things less easy for motorists during the work. However, when you really take a look at it and think about it, the staging of such a complex project which allowed traffic to continue traveling that stretch of road while being reconstructed and reworked is a testament to engineering and understanding how to direct a major project without having to close it down, and that should be celebrated, not mocked and derided.
According to the November 16 letter, “Not only do we have to be alert and observe closely the movement of other vehicles, but we are also expected to be observant of pedestrians moving through the roundabout.” Is that not literally how motorists are supposed to act, regardless of if there’s a roundabout?
The reason I think these new roundabouts will be a benefit is because they do exactly that, force people to pay attention to their surroundings, pedestrians, motor vehicles, or otherwise. And without having to stop at a traffic signal, motorists will be able to navigate the entire Mankato Avenue/Highway 43 corridor, up to and across Highway 14/61, in a safe and more efficient manner, yielding rather than having to stop at a traffic light.
So, to answer your initial question, Karen, the roundabouts have been working great for me and my friends as they’ve opened during construction, and I’m excited to see them function in full when the project is finished. Perhaps you should give that stretch another try in early December, if you’re able to do so.
