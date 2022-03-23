From: Norman Risius
Winona
I moved to Winona in August 2021, and after I moved in, I found out that they were going to put some roundabouts on highways 61 and 43 (four of them). I picked this apartment location to be in walking distance to shopping and all kinds of stores I shop, plus being across the street from the clinic and hospital.
My question is what is going to be done to make it safe for us to cross Highway 43 to get to the clinic? I understand that there will be no stop-and-go lights so we can safely cross the street to the clinic. My questions are:
1. What will be done to make it safe for us to cross the street?
2. Are they going to build a ramp up to an overhead crosswalk and a ramp on the other side of the street so slow people and people with walkers, wheelchairs and canes can get across safely?
3. How many safe crossings will there be?
I know it will be dangerous to cross with no stoplights or signs. I also know of one instance where a man spent two months in the hospital because a trucker went over the sidewalk to make a turn and hit him.
I counted all the vehicles that went by my apartment in exactly 15 minutes and it was 358. That is a red flag for the whole project.
In one 15-minute stretch there were 34 large trucks going by. Most of the time it was in the mid-20s.
I predict there will be a lot of pedestrians hurt or killed in the future.
Will the city of Winona be liable for this dangerous situation?
I would appreciate an article in the Post about this to get some answers. I’ve talked to some truckers, and some of them hate roundabouts because they have to stop and because a car will come up beside them and then they can’t turn until they get out of the way. There is also some backed up traffic when a train goes through town.
P.S. I will be looking in the Post to see if you get some answers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.