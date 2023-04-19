Walz budget Papenfuss column

Source: American Experiment

From: Jerry Papenfuss

Winona

 

Here we go again – more Minnesota government employees means much more government spending.

Governor Walz is also proposing three completely new bureaucracies in state government:

  • A new Department of Children Youth & Families with 60 full-time employees.
  • A new Minnesota Family and Medical Leave program will require 410 new full-time employees. A new tax of .07% will provide funding. It is anticipated the entire tax will be paid for by employers.
  • A new Cannabis Management Office will require 104 new full-time employees. It is anticipated there will be a large amount of state money required to get the cannabis program started. The program is not expected to generate a lot of net tax dollars.

In addition to these new state employees, almost every state agency will get additional employees. 

Here is a chart to explain the increases.