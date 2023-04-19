From: Jerry Papenfuss
Winona
Here we go again – more Minnesota government employees means much more government spending.
Governor Walz is also proposing three completely new bureaucracies in state government:
- A new Department of Children Youth & Families with 60 full-time employees.
- A new Minnesota Family and Medical Leave program will require 410 new full-time employees. A new tax of .07% will provide funding. It is anticipated the entire tax will be paid for by employers.
- A new Cannabis Management Office will require 104 new full-time employees. It is anticipated there will be a large amount of state money required to get the cannabis program started. The program is not expected to generate a lot of net tax dollars.
In addition to these new state employees, almost every state agency will get additional employees.
