From: Allen Hillery
Winona
I was a member of the school district’s most recent Community Facilities Task Force.
The current Winona Area Public Schools’ proposal is often referred to as a $94 million facilities referendum. It includes two questions, one for $72.5 million and a second for an additional $21.7 million, for a total of $94.3 million. (I will use the shorthand “$94.3M ($72.5M)” to signify the two options.) As a taxpayer, I find their representation misleading as it does not include the interest that we would also be paying. As mentioned in the Dec. 15, 2022, School Board meeting, the total of the funds collected in taxes including expected interest costs is $162.9 million for both parts and $125.7 million for just the first question ($162.9M ($125.7M)). I think we should be honest and start calling this the $162.9 million facilities referendum as that is what the taxpayers would have to pay.
Splitting $162.9M (125.7M) over the 20 years of the bond payments would have us collecting $8.145M ($6.285M) every year in taxes for the schools. With the current enrollment of 2,446 students (Feb. 2023), that would be $3,330 ($2,569) for each student annually. Enrollment is projected to drop in five years to 1,843 students, which would mean $4,419 ($3,410) for each student that year. (For comparison, the state funding is $6,863 per pupil unit for the 2022-23 school year.)
In short, this is a lot of money and would make a real difference if it were to be spent well.
However, as a strong supporter of a well-funded public education, I think it is important to see where the money proposed in this referendum would not go: $0 for teaching staff; $0 to pay utility bills for proposed additional building space; and $0 for maintenance projects in years 6-20 of the bond payments.
Even worse, the proposal we are asked to vote on would not fund a number of anticipated maintenance items that have been identified as needing action in years 0-5.
I do not want us to end up with shiny new rooms only to leave them empty because we had to cut teaching staff.
Due to the large cost of this plan, if it passes, I do not think we can assume that we could ask for additional funds in the next 20 years.
And if I were asked, as you will be on April 11, whether this is the best (or even a good) way to use $162 ($125) million to support public schools over the next 20 years, I would have to say no.
I am stopping here due to space limitations, and it is too late to change the plan that we will vote on in April, but I wish they were putting a better referendum in front of us. I hope to address this and other alternatives that could be used in a replacement voter referendum in the near future.
