From: Steve Schild, former Winona Area Public Schools Board member
Winona Area Public Schools is breaking the rules regulating the way referendums are conducted. According to the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), school districts “must provide information … in a neutral manner” and “district funds must not be used to promote the election’s outcome.” Despite that clear guidance, and despite a Minnesota Attorney General opinion that “school district funds cannot be used to promote an affirmative vote,” WAPS is distributing a handout telling voters “Now is the time” to support a $94 million referendum (which will cost far more when interest expense is added).
That’s not neutral. The handout states, “This publication was prepared by Winona Area Public Schools for informational purposes only” and claims not to be “on behalf of … any ballot question.” That’s nonsense — the document contradicts itself when it says “Now is the time” to vote yes.
I got the handout from School Board Chair Nancy Denzer during her Feb. 20 presentation to retired teachers. I urge you to look at the WAPS website (winonaschools.org/vote2023) and decide for yourself if the information there is neutral. Unless it’s been taken down, “Now is the time” appears on the website, too. What’s not on the website or in the handout is any reference to the enrollment decline that’s lasted more than 25 years, or data projecting 815 to 1,489 empty seats in district buildings by 2032.
MSBA also says school staff “cannot engage in campaign activities during work hours, and they cannot use district resources to advocate the passage or defeat of a ballot question.” Unless it’s allowing someone who’s not an employee to post on the WAPs website on a non-WAPS computer, WAPS is violating that provision, too.
Two other points: 1. The $94 million referendum does not include $26 million (or the interest expense) for geothermal projects at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools. WAPS has issued, without taxpayer approval, $16 million for those projects, but is $10 million short of the $26 million total.
2. During Denzer’s presentation, she said passing the referendum is a “moral issue” because basement space at Jefferson is sometimes used for student activities. I want kids to be in good learning spaces, too, but this referendum is not the only way to make that happen. My morality shouldn’t be questioned because I oppose this referendum.
