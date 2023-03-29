From: Mark Caldwell
Winona
On April 11, 2023, Independent School District 861, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), is holding a referendum, asking residents of the school district to approve two questions. Question #1 asks the voters to approve a bonding measure that would allow the issuance of up to $72.5 million in bonds. Question #2 is dependent on Question #1 being approved. If Question #1 is approved and voters approve Question #2, WAPS would then be allowed to issue up to an additional $21.7 million in bonds. The total of the two bonding questions is $94.2 million before any interest payments are applied. According to information published by WAPS, if both questions are approved, the tax impact for the owner of a home and property valued at $200,000 is $247 a year. I believe the payoff of the bonds would take place over a period of 20 years; therefore, the owner of this property would be paying $4,940 in total.
This is a special election in an off year; therefore, WAPS will be responsible for handling all of the ballots. Also, I have been advised by WAPS that four individuals from WAPS, appointed by the School Board, will be counting the ballots.
Please keep in mind that you may not be voting at the same polling place that you use for general elections. The number of polling places has been reduced to a total of five. You may also cast an early vote. For more information, contact WAPS.
Please get out and vote.
